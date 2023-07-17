LinkedIn Co-Founder and Epstein Island Visitor Reid Hoffman Donates $700,000 to Biden Campaign

LinkedIn co-founder and noted visitor to Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island Reid Hoffman has recently donated $699,600 to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a move that has sparked controversy due to Hoffman’s past political scandals and associations.

The New York Post reports that Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a well-known woke billionaire, has recently made a contribution of $699,600 to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Hoffman’s political activities have been a subject of scrutiny for quite some time.

Hoffman joined forces with George Soros in 2021 to create a project aimed at combating “disinformation.” This was seen as somewhat ironic, given that Hoffman himself had previously been embroiled in a scandal for a project that deliberately spread disinformation during the 2017 Alabama Senate race.

The project, known as “Good Information Inc.,” was led by Democratic Party strategist Tara McGowan and claimed to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information. This raised further questions about Hoffman’s role in shaping public opinion and the tactics he was willing to employ to do so.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow reported in detail in 2022 on Hoffman’s funding of the Good Information Foundation. The group was reported to have offered hundreds of dollars to individuals in exchange for attacking Donald Trump and his supporters. This was a clear violation of federal law, which prohibits 501(c)(3) organizations from participating in political campaigns.

Hoffman’s questionable associations extend beyond his political activities. In May 2023, he admitted to visiting the private island of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, known as “Little Saint James” or more commonly referred to as “Epstein Island” or “Pedophile Island.”

Hoffman visited the island as part of a fundraising trip for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This association with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, raised eyebrows and led to public criticism. Hoffman later apologized for his association with Epstein, stating that he had “relied on MIT’s endorsement” of Epstein but “ultimately.. made the mistake,” adding he was “sorry for my personal misjudgment.”

Hoffman continues to be a significant player in American politics and a major donor to the Democratic Party. His recent donation to Biden’s reelection campaign, however, has brought his past activities and associations back into the spotlight.

The controversy surrounding Hoffman’s donation to the Biden campaign is further complicated by its timing. Federal election records reveal that Hoffman’s donation was made a week before the Wall Street Journal reported his visit to Epstein’s private island. This has led to speculation about whether the donation was an attempt to deflect attention from the impending news story.

