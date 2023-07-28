CEO of Electric Truck Company Rivian Compares Buying Gas-Powered Car to ‘Building a Horse Barn in 1910’

RJ Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian, an electric truck company notable for recalls and its vehicles’ trouble handling snow, recently shared his insights on the future of the automotive industry, comparing the purchase of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to “building a horse barn in 1910.”

Electrek reports that Rivian CEO, RJ Scaringe, recently compared the purchase of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to “building a horse barn in 1910.”

Rivian exceeded market expectations by delivering 12,640 EVs in the second quarter of this year. The company is on track to meet its annual production guidance of 50,000 vehicles. “The performance and drivability of an EV makes it so much more desirable than an alternative,” Scaringe said. He added, “Buying a non-EV just feels very old,” adding that while the environmental responsibility is a factor, he also feels that regular ICE cars are boring.

However, the company has faced some significant challenges. A Rivian R1S owner was left stranded when his vehicle got stuck in the snow due to a safety feature, leading to a $2,100 bill for transportation to a repair facility. The incident highlighted the need for Rivian to build trucks that can handle real world applications.

In another incident, Rivian had to recall nearly all of its vehicles due to an improperly installed fastener that could potentially cause the loss of steering control. While there were several reports from customers possibly related to the issue, there were no known injuries stemming from the problem. Rivian assured its customers that the safety issue could be fixed within minutes and expected all the vehicles to be repaired within 30 days.

A California man also learned a hard lesson about EVs when his Rivian truck ran out of battery charge and had to be towed out of the Wyoming mountains. The incident underscored the challenges of long-distance travel with EVs, particularly in areas with limited charging infrastructure.

Despite these setbacks, Scaringe remains optimistic about the future of EVs. He believes that the shift to EVs is a one-way street. “I don’t think we’re going to see consumers have any reignited interest in combustion-powered vehicles,” he claimed. He also pointed out that the increasing availability of charging infrastructure is making EVs more accessible than ever.

Read more at Electrek here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan