Tesla Spontaneously Ignites in Sacramento, Firefighters Call Out Elon Musk on His Own Platform

A Tesla vehicle spontaneously burst into flames in a high-end auto yard in Rancho Cordova, California, prompting local firefighters to criticize Tesla CEO Elon Musk on his own social media platform.

FOX KTVU reports that a Tesla vehicle spontaneously combusted in a high-end auto yard in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County. The vehicle, which had been salvaged from flooding in Florida, had been sitting idle in the yard for several months when it caught fire last week. Breitbart News has reported extensively on how Florida’s massive floods turned Elon Musk’s electric vehicles into ticking time bombs.

The Sacramento firefighters were faced with a challenging situation as they couldn’t move the car to a safe location to “burn out.” The Tesla was “surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys,” adding to the complexity of the situation.

In an attempt to draw attention to the incident, Metro Fire of Sacramento tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk in their tweet about the fire. However, Musk did not respond to the call-out from the fire department on his own platform.

Crews responded for a vehicle fire at a high end auto dismantler. The vehicle was involved in an accident several months ago, and was sitting idle when it spontaneously caught fire in the yard. Crews are unable to move it to a safe location to burn out, the vehicle is blocked in… pic.twitter.com/8ShkbMEQUN — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 3, 2023

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with people expressing varied opinions about Tesla and its CEO. One person tweeted, “Another randomly exploding Tesla to keep our firefighters busy.” On the other hand, a defender of Musk questioned the tagging of the CEO, stating, “Why tag @elonmusk when none of your other vehicle fire posts tag the CEO of the vehicle manufacturer?”

This is not the first time that the Metro Fire of Sacramento has had to deal with a burning Tesla. In January, a Tesla Model S car battery burst into flames on eastbound Highway 50, prompting the department to use “6,000 gallons of water to put it out.”

Crews arrived to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames, nothing unusual prior. 2 Fire Engines, a water tender, and a ladder truck were requested to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery. Thousands of gallons were used in extinguishment. pic.twitter.com/5dIXxo9hP5 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 29, 2023

