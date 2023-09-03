Report: 90% of Online Content May Be AI-Generated Garbage by 2026

A recent report from Europol warns that by 2026, as much as 90 percent of online content could be generated by artificial intelligence, raising concerns that the web might be even more jammed with useless garbage in a few short years than it is today.

Futurism reports that a recent study by Europol suggests that by 2026, up to 90 percent of online content could be artificially generated. This staggering figure has sent ripples through various sectors, from journalism and art to technology and law enforcement. Synthetic media, which refers to content generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence, is not a new phenomenon. However, its rapid proliferation has raised eyebrows and concerns alike.

“In most cases, synthetic media is generated for gaming, to improve services or to improve the quality of life,” the report states. While AI-generated content has its merits — such as enhancing user experience in gaming or streamlining customer service — it also opens the door to more nefarious uses. “The increase in synthetic media and improved technology has given rise to disinformation possibilities,” the report adds.

The report states: “On a daily basis, people trust their own perception to guide them and tell them what is real and what is not. Auditory and visual recordings of an event are often treated as a truthful account of an event. But what if these media can be generated artificially, adapted to show events that never took place, to misrepresent events, or to distort the truth?”

The report also raises existential questions for artists, writers, and other content creators. In a world increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, what is the role of human creativity? Will artists and writers adapt to this new landscape, or will they be overshadowed by algorithms that can produce content at scale?

Breitbart News previously reported on Amazon removing AI-generated “garbage books” which falsely use the real names of authors.

Decrypt reports that when professor Jane Friedman discovered books she didn’t write being attributed to her on Amazon, she was met with initial resistance from the e-commerce giant, which did not want to remove the bogus titles from sale. The titles, which Friedman referred to as “garbage books,” were likely created using generative AI and included guides like “Your Guide to Writing a Bestseller eBook on Amazon,” “Publishing Power: Navigating Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing,” and “Promote to Prosper: Strategies to Skyrocket Your eBook Sales on Amazon. Friedman’s complaints to Amazon was initially met with a refusal to remove the listings, as she could not prove that she owned the trademark on her own name. Friedman claimed that after admitting she was unable to demonstrate her ownership of the trademark for her own name, Amazon told her that the books will still be available for purchase.

Breitbart News will continue to report on the emergence of AI content generation.