Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket was launched for a second time on Saturday but ended up exploding, USA Today reported.

In a social media post, SpaceX shared video footage of the launch with a caption that read, “Liftoff of Starship!”

During the countdown, people were heard cheering in the background as the rocket barreled toward space:

“The uncrewed Starship made it into space after a successful launch from SpaceX’s private Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, at about 8 a.m. Eastern time,” the Today article said.

When flight controllers lost contact with it and were unable to maintain the craft’s course a few minutes later, the order went out to have the rocket self-destruct.

Starship liftoff through successful hot-stage separation pic.twitter.com/L2bH1pJZ2s — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 18, 2023

“While the two stages separated as planned, the first-stage booster soon began to tumble and exploded in mid-air instead of falling into the Gulf of Mexico as planned,” the outlet noted.

Despite the craft self-destructing, SpaceX later congratulated its team on the second integrated flight test.

“Starship successfully lifted off under the power of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster and made it through stage separation,” the manufacturer said:

Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting second integrated flight test of Starship! Starship successfully lifted off under the power of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster and made it through stage separation pic.twitter.com/JnCvLAJXPi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 18, 2023

In April, SpaceX launched the rocket for the first time, but it ended up suffering a mid-flight failure, Breitbart News reported.

“The Starship rocket is designed to carry both people and cargo, and is crucial to NASA’s plan to have astronauts on the moon once again. In 2021, NASA announced that it had awarded a contract to SpaceX for nearly $3 billion,” the outlet said.

Musk’s SpaceX has reportedly seen increasing worker injuries as the company has its sights set on Mars colonization, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“At least 600 employee injuries that were previously not public knowledge include traumatic brain injuries, severed limbs, and a death,” the article read, adding, “SpaceX’s disregard for worker safety allegedly stems partly from Musk’s aversion to perceived bureaucracy and his relentless drive to achieve his Mars mission.”