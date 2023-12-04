Read X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino’s Memo to Staff After Elon Musk Lashed Out at Advertisers

X/Twitter’s recently appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who was hired specifically for her expertise in advertising, sent an internal email praising Elon Musk’s “candid and profound” interview at the recent DealBook Summit. Musk used the interview to send a message to advertisers that have paused their spending on his platform, saying, “go fuck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

The memo, obtained by CNBC, reveals Yaccarino’s view of Musk as a “candid and profound” leader. She urges staff members to watch Musk’s interview to understand the magnitude of what they are a part of. This endorsement comes amidst growing concerns about Musk’s recent public behavior, including his engagement with allegedly antisemitic remarks and conspiracy theories on his social media platform.

Yaccarino’s message emphasizes X/Twitter’s unwavering principles and the company’s commitment to not being swayed by critics. She indicated a strong alignment with Musk’s vision, despite the surrounding controversies. Yaccarino’s comments are particularly interesting given that one of the primary reasons that she was hired as CEO was due to her experience in the advertising industry as Musk aimed to attract more advertisers back to the platform.

Yaccarino, known for her successful tenure at NBCUniversal, highlights the unique position of X /Twitter in Musk’s portfolio of companies and its potential to change the world. Her message to the staff is clear: X is a “maverick” company, and its employees should take pride in being part of this journey.

Read the full memo below:

Proud to be at X with YOU! Hi all, Yesterday I posted this about DealBook and the X community has been quite lit up today on the same topic. Elon’s interview was candid and profound. He shared an unmatched and completely unvarnished perspective and vision for the future. If you haven’t watched it, please take the time to absorb the magnitude and importance of what we’re all a part of. Because that’s exactly what I wanted to focus on with you today. We’re at one of the most maverick companies in the world and we get to do things that have never been done before. X sits in a one-of-a-kind constellation of companies that are changing the world – from helping to conserve the planet through Tesla’s electric vehicles, to exploring new planets with SpaceX, to the seamless global connectivity of Starlink, to the potential of transforming lives with Neuralink, to responsibly reimagining the benefits of AGI through xAI. You’re at X because you have the courage and conviction to build and operationalize the most consequential platform that exists. That’s quite an enviable position to be in. Our mission at X is bold: to be an open platform without censorship of thought – one that provides people information and the freedom to make up their own minds. Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised – ever. And no matter how hard they try, we will not be distracted by sideline critics who don’t understand our mission. I’m immensely proud to lead this company – with the passionate people and partners of the X community and most fortunately with all of YOU. As always, if you need me – I’m here. Linda

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.