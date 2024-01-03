Disgraced Harvard Ex-President Claudine Gay to Stay on as Prof with Nearly $1M Salary Despite Plagiarism Accusations

Disgraced Harvard President Claudine Gay, who resigned on Tuesday following antisemitism scandals, disastrous congressional testimony, and scores of plagiarism allegations, will stay on the Ivy League university’s faculty as a professor with a salary of at least $900,000.

The outgoing Harvard president, who was previously a political science professor and later a dean, will stay at the university, where she be given a faculty position.

Gay will likely be making nearly $900,000 a year at the Ivy League institution, despite being forced to resign from the school’s presidency after scores of plagiarism allegations against her were filed in official academic complaints at Harvard, according to multiple reports.

While it remains unclear which position she will be in, money will not be an issue, as Gay is expected to receive a salary comparable to what she previously received — and maybe even higher.

In 2021, Gay earned $879,079 as a faculty of arts and sciences dean, and in 2020, she earned $824,068, records published by the university reveal.

Gay’s predecessor, Lawrence Bacow, had raked in an annual $1.3 million before he left, according to a report by the Harvard Crimson. It remains unclear how much of the roughly $1 million presidential salary Gay will be entitled to after serving only six months as president of the university.

Meanwhile, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Alan M. Garber will take over as interim president while the school mulls over who should become Harvard’s next leader.

As Breitbart News reported, Gay resigned from her role as Harvard president on Tuesday after being accused of failing to properly respond to major antisemitism scandals at the school, as well as delivering a disastrous congressional testimony on antisemitism, and scores of plagiarism allegations being unearthed in recent months. Gay and the university blamed racism and threats from conservatives as a driving factor of the decision to resign, with the AP declaring that plagiarism is now a “conservative weapon.”

Gay’s six month tenure as president of the Ivy League university marks the shortest presidency in Harvard’s history.

