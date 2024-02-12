‘#DignifAI’ Turns the Tables on Deepfake Porn with a Dose of AI Modesty

A new AI-generated image trend on social media, known as #DignifAI, has turned the tables on deepfake porn by creating images that add clothing to photos of scantily clad women in order to make them appear more modest. The trend has expanded to men as well, removing face tattoos and generating images of celebrities as clean cut members of society.

The trend started on the website 4chan and has since spread to other social media platforms under the hashtag #DignifAI.

“Something about this image is really deep,” one 4chan user wrote in the caption of a photo. “It’s like a visual synthesis of all that has been lost — a meme in the truest, original sense of the word.”

4chan and the @DignifAI campaign are reaching new heights pic.twitter.com/mqoJI5xcYg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2024

“I feel like if it evokes such a feeling in me then that effect must be multiplied manyfold for the target audience, and I suspect that is why it is getting such a visceral reaction,” the 4chan user added.

“Though it’s a cliche, a picture really does sometimes say a thousand words,” the social media user concluded.

Similar AI edits are also being shared on X/Twitter alongside “#DignifAI.”

“Hell is seeing the person you could have been,” one X/Twitter user commented in response to a photo that was edited to remove a woman’s tattoos, as well as add more clothing and a child in her arms.

Celebrities were also affected, such as pop star Miley Cyrus, who had her outfit from last weekend’s appearance on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards edited to look more modest.

The #DignifAI movement also made actor Elliot Page appear as the correct biological sex, showcasing another stark visual of something that has been lost in today’s society.

personally, I can't wait for the #detroonifAI movement to really kick off 😂#dignifAI pic.twitter.com/k6KsIs51RA — President G (@TopG4Prez) February 5, 2024

Men were also hit by the #DignifAI trend, such as rapper Post Malone, who had his tattoos removed and was put in more conventional attire.

The hip hop duo Island Boys also had their tattoos removed — as well as their dreadlocks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was edited so that he appeared to be wearing a suit rather than swim trunks.

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul was also placed in a suit. He also had his beard shaved and the hair on top of his head combed.

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks was edited to wear a long-sleeved button-down collared shirt to look more presentable and conceal his tattoos.

#dignifAI still isn't just for the ladies who've gone down the wrong path pic.twitter.com/pr7XttzeWz — President G (@TopG4Prez) February 6, 2024

A video featuring a collage of photos while classical music played has also gone viral:

Watch Below:

These “dignified” AI-generated photos are very different from the “nudified” AI images that users of artificial intelligence tools typically create.

As Breitbart News reported, these types of AI tools are generally used to make deepfake porn and “nudify” celebrities — usually women. There is an ever-increasing rise of deepfake porn, which reportedly make up 98 percent of all deepfake images.

Recently, fans became outraged upon discovering graphic AI-generated images of pop star Taylor Swift going viral on social media. One image depicted the singer nude with Kansas City Chiefs-themed red and white body paint all over her, and “F*K ME” scrawled over her chest.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.