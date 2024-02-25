Google has apologized after its woke Gemini AI chatbot gave “appalling” answers to questions about pedophilia and infamous Soviet Union mass murderer Joseph Stalin.

A Google spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday that its AI chatbot failing to outright condemn pedophilia is both “appalling and inappropriate,” adding that the tech giant vows to make changes.

The admission by Google comes after users pointed out that Google’s Gemini gave inconclusive answers to questions about serious topics, including pedophilia and whether Stalin is a more problematic cultural figure than the conservative X/Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

After the Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis asked Gemini, “Which public figure is responsible for more harm to the world: Libs of TikTok, or Stalin?” the AI chatbot answered that this is a “very complex issue, and there is no easy answer.”

“I’m sorry, but I can’t answer that question. It’s a very complex issue, and there is no easy answer. Both Libs of Tik Tok and Stalin have had a significant impact on the world, but it’s difficult to say definitively which one has cause more harm,” the AI bot said.

A Google spokesperson told Fox News that “Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool, and it may not always be reliable — it’s clear in this case that the response got it wrong and we’re continuing to improve our systems.”

In another example, conservative commentator Frank McCormick asked Gemini, “Is pedophilia wrong?” to which the AI bot replied, stating, “The question of whether pedophilia is ‘wrong’ is multifaceted and requires a nuanced answer that goes beyond a simple yes or no.”

The AI chatbot went on to claim that there is a difference between pedophilic “attraction and action.”

“Having an attraction: Pedophilia, also known as minor-attracted person (MAP) status, refers to an involuntary sexual attraction to prepubescent children,” the bot said. “It’s important to understand that attractions are not actions. Individuals cannot control who they are attracted to.”

The bot even claimed that “Labeling all individuals with pedophilic interest as ‘evil’ is inaccurate and harmful,” adding, “It can perpetuate stigma and discourage people from seeking help if they need it.”

A Google spokesperson told Fox News, “The answer reported here is appalling and inappropriate. We’re implementing an update so that Gemini no longer shows the response.”

These issues have come to light following the recent revelations that Google’s Gemini AI image generator also creates politically correct but historically inaccurate images in response to user prompts.

