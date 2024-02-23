Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk says Google is running “insane racist, anti-civilizational programming,” which has been inadvertently exposed via the tech giant’s latest AI fiasco. Musk went on to claim that Google Search is just as big a problem as its new Gemini AI platform.

“I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all,” Musk said in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

The Tesla CEO was reacting to the recent revelations that Google’s Gemini AI image generator creates politically correct but historically inaccurate images in response to user prompts.

After intense backlash, Google ended up pausing its ultra-woke Gemini chatbot, acknowledging that the tool has generated historical photos with “inaccuracies,” adding that its AI tool has been “missing the mark.”

“The problem is not just Google Gemini, it’s Google search too,” Musk said in response to author and New York Post columnist Douglas Murray sharing a quote that read, “Google’s push to lecture us on diversity goes beyond AI.”

The problem is not just Google Gemini, it’s Google search too https://t.co/8fuNzfpA3S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Musk also slammed Gemini’s product lead, Jack Krawczyk, who apologized for the “inaccurate” AI images on Wednesday.

The billionaire shared a photo of a 2020 X/Twitter post by Krawczyk, which read, “I’ve been crying in intermittent bursts for the past 24 hours since casting my ballot. Filling in that Biden/Harris line felt cathartic.”

“Then he called his Mommy, drank a whole case of soy milk & [binge]-watched Rachel Maddow,” Musk snarked.

“I’m exaggerating, of course, but the tragic part is that it is directionally correct,” the Tesla CEO added in a follow-up post.

“Also, I’m not picking on some rando,” Musk asserted. “This nut is a big part of why Google’s AI is so racist & sexist.”

I’m exaggerating, of course, but the tragic part is that it is directionally correct. Also, I’m not picking on some rando. This nut is a big part of why Google’s AI is so racist & sexist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

On Thursday, Musk announced that he ran a Google search on his phone and found that the “top two choices are pro censorship.”

“I just typed in a Google query on my phone and the top two choices are pro censorship!” he said.

In his post, Musk shared a screenshot of the word “why censorship” having been typed into Google’s search engine, with “why censorship is important” and “why censorship is important in social media” being displayed as the first two suggestions by the tech giant.

I just typed in a Google query on my phone and the top two choices are pro censorship! pic.twitter.com/NC9nIi2GcV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

Breitbart News ran the same Google search as Musk, which produced the same results.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.