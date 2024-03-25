Leftist Spending Spree: MacKenzie Scott Gives $640 Million to Groups Including Supporters of Trans Athletes, Migrant Criminals

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving most of her $640 million in new charitable donations to radical left-wing organizations that push extreme agendas, including providing assistance for migrant criminals, and male athletes competing in women’s sports.

Scott is donating a combined $122 million in legal aid and other assistance for 67 migrant-advocacy organizations, according to a report by the New York Post.

Bezos’ ex-wife is reportedly giving $2 million to both the Florida Immigrant Coalition, which fights Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)’s crackdown on migrants who commit crimes, and the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, which fights Florida’s efforts to increase illegal-migrant enforcement.

Another $117 million is going toward 67 prisoner-advocacy groups and other organizations helping convicts and ex-convicts, as well as $72 million toward 43 groups pushing “gender identity” propaganda, including advocating for biological males who identify as the opposite sex and want to compete in female sports.

“Bezos’ wife is using the profits he made through capitalism to [fund] the rope that will hang capitalism,” Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said.

“These things that she’s donating money to — whether it’s transgender ideas, helping illegals, prisoner rights, climate change — they’re all trying to transform our system away from capitalism,” Gonzalez added.

As Breitbart News reported, Scott has signed The Giving Pledge, a commitment made by wealthy individuals to give away the majority of their money — which in Scott’s case, was largely obtained from her divorce from Bezos.

In 2022, Scott gave a record-breaking $275 million donation to abortion provider Planned Parenthood as part of her pledge to donate the majority of her wealth. In 2020, it was revealed she had donated $1.7 billion to a variety of progressive causes.

In December 2022, Scott launched a database for her charity known as Yield Giving. She then started soliciting applications from nonprofit organizations looking for funding.

Applicants are required to have missions “working to advance the opportunities of people in underserved communities,” Yield Giving said on its website.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.