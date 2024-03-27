Police: Princeton Volunteer and LGBT Activist Possessed Child Pornography

LGBT activist and Princeton University alumni volunteer Roy “Trey” Farmer was arrested Friday on child pornography charges near Princeton University’s campus.

A man involved in several organizations affiliated with Princeton University and its alumni has been charged with possessing child pornography, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to NJ.com.

That man has been identified as Trey Farmer, an alumnus of Princeton University who is not an employee of the school, but is still involved as an alumni volunteer. He has reportedly been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony.

Farmer was arrested on Friday at a condo he owns near the university, across from the main entrance of campus.

In January, the nonprofit organization National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, informing the office that someone in Mercer County had uploaded content that appeared to be child sexual abuse material.

The content in question was traced back to Farmer, the prosecutor’s office alleged. The office added that they had also executed a search warrant on Farmer’s condo and seized “multiple items of evidentiary value.”

Farmer graduated from Princeton University in 1993, and is reportedly involved with or heads several university-related groups, including the Princeton University Glee Club Foundation, for which he serves as president, and the Queer Princeton Alumni.

The 53-year-old has also previously served on the boards of the Classic Chamber Concerts, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, London Symphony Orchestra, Naples Music Club, Opera Naples, the and the StayInMay Festival, according to his biography on Queer Princeton Alumni’s website, Daily Voice reported.

