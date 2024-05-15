NHTSA Launches Investigation of Google’s Waymo over Self-Driving Cars Causing Accidents

Google’s Waymo self-driving vehicles may be causing big problems on the roads including accidents into stationary objects and ignoring traffic signals, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ars Technica reports that Waymo, a Google company, is facing scrutiny from the NHTSA over its self-driving vehicles’ potential safety risks. After receiving 22 incident reports involving cars equipped with Waymo’s fifth-generation automated driving system, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is now investigating the cause.

Of the 22 incident reports, 17 involved collisions with zero reported injuries. These reports were sourced both from Waymo and publicly available sources. Various incidents were documented, including single-party crashes into stationary and semi-stationary objects, such as gates and chains, as well as instances of Waymo automobiles disobeying traffic safety control devices.

The ODI aims to compare these incidents to identify potential safety risks and determine whether updates are necessary to prevent vehicle malfunctioning. Preliminary evidence from the ODI’s considerations indicates that Waymo’s automated drivoing systems (ADS) often appear engaged throughout the incident or abruptly disengaged in the moments leading up to an accident. This probe is a preliminary step before the NHTSA takes the potential step of initiating a recall. Earlier this year, Waymo had recalled more than 400 self-driving cars due to back-to-back crashes in Arizona.

Waymo mainly relies on machine learning to “interpret complex object and scene semantics,” ensuring their vehicles’ safe navigation on roads. However, they specifically focus on responding to variable weather patterns and less predictable movements of emergency vehicles, acknowledging that navigating roads involves unpredictability.

In a blog post, Waymo admitted that a software defect made two separate Waymo vehicles collide into a “backwards-facing pickup truck being improperly towed” in December 2023. The company claimed this was a rare issue, resulting in mild vehicle damage and no injuries. Within 10 days, Waymo released a software update to fix the problem, describing it as an “orientation mismatch.”

In a recent statement, a Waymo spokesperson confirmed that the company serves over 50,000 weekly trips for riders in some of the most challenging and complex environments. Regardless of any collision incidences, Waymo said it evaluates each case individually and keeps updating their ADS software to improve performance.

The NHTSA probe could prompt an update specifically designed for ensuring safety in construction zones, as Waymo vehicles unexpectedly entering construction sites may result in severe injuries or even fatalities. Over 800 people die annually from work zone fatal traffic crashes, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The NHTSA seems to be vigilantly monitoring the self-driving car industry, which has led to the recall of over 900 Cruise vehicles and a staggering 2 million Teslas in the last year. The NHTSA may require more than just software updates around safety, as seen with their recent concerns about Tesla’s Autopilot updates.

