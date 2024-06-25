Elon’s Latest EV Fail: Tesla Cybertruck Faces Two Recalls over Wiper Failure and Loose Trim

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck has encountered yet another setback as the electric vehicle manufacturer has issued two new recalls addressing windshield wiper malfunctions and potentially detaching trunk bed trim.

PCMag reports that Tesla, the electric vehicle company led by Elon Musk, is once again facing challenges with its bizarre Cybertruck. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that the vehicle’s sole front wiper may cease functioning, significantly increasing the risk of accidents due to compromised visibility in adverse weather conditions.

The wiper issue, which impacts an estimated 230 Cybertrucks out of a possible 11,600, has already been reported by several owners. One driver described the dire situation of having to “hang out the window” to see the road during rainfall when the wiper failed. The problem, attributed to an electrical issue causing “excessive electrical current” in the wiper motor, will be addressed by Tesla through free replacements. The company plans to notify affected truck owners by mid-August.

Concurrently, Tesla is recalling Cybertrucks manufactured between November 13, 2023, and May 26, 2024, due to a separate issue involving improperly adhered trunk bed trim. The NHTSA estimates that 113 vehicles out of a potential 11,383 may have loose trim that could detach while driving, posing a hazard to other motorists on the road. Tesla has committed to rectifying this problem at no cost to owners as well.

These latest recalls come on the heels of previous issues that have plagued the Cybertruck since its launch. Just two months ago, Tesla recalled the vehicles due to faulty accelerator pedal covers that could potentially dislodge and force the accelerator down unexpectedly. The company has also faced scrutiny for its pattern of delaying or cancelling Cybertruck deliveries shortly before recall announcements, raising questions about transparency and quality control measures.

The Cybertruck’s troubled history is further highlighted by the fact that all four of its recalls have occurred within this year alone. The first recall addressed a warning light issue that affected virtually every Tesla vehicle ever produced. Additionally, Tesla recently issued a separate recall for 125,000 vehicles due to a faulty seatbelt warning system, although this particular issue is being resolved through an over-the-air software update.

Industry analysts and consumers alike are closely watching how Tesla navigates these challenges, as the Cybertruck represents a major departure from traditional pickup truck designs and has garnered significant attention since its unveiling. The repeated recalls and delivery delays have sparked discussions about the vehicle’s readiness for mass production and Tesla’s quality assurance processes.

