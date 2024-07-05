Apple is reportedly preparing to announce the integration of Google’s woke Gemini AI into iPhones at its annual September event, according to industry insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Mashable reports that the tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Apple gears up to unveil its suite of AI features, dubbed “Apple Intelligence,” alongside the new iPhone 16 and iOS 18 at its upcoming fall event. However, the iPhone giant isn’t limiting itself to its own AI developments. In a strategic move to provide users with a diverse range of AI capabilities, Apple is reportedly in talks with several industry leaders to incorporate their AI models into its ecosystem.

The most notable of these potential partnerships is with Google, one of Apple’s primary competitors in the mobile space. Despite their rivalry, the two tech giants appear to be finding common ground in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Mark Gurman, a respected Apple insider from Bloomberg, reports that Apple is set to announce the addition of Google Gemini to iPhones during its September event.

This news follows Apple’s earlier announcement of a partnership with OpenAI at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The collaboration with OpenAI, notably, did not involve any financial exchange. Instead, OpenAI agreed to service Apple customers in return for widespread distribution on Apple devices. As part of this arrangement, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller was granted an observer position on OpenAI’s board.

Apple’s strategy seems to be centered on offering users a choice of multiple AI models in addition to its own Apple Intelligence. This approach allows for flexibility, enabling alternative models to be used when Apple Intelligence may not be the optimal solution for a particular AI task.

The company’s AI ambitions don’t stop at Google and OpenAI. Apple has reportedly engaged in discussions with other prominent players in the AI field, including Anthropic. However, not all potential partnerships have progressed smoothly. Gurman reports that talks with Meta regarding its Llama AI model were less successful. Apple reportedly harbors reservations about partnering with the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, likely due to long-standing criticisms of Meta’s privacy practices. Additionally, Apple apparently views Meta’s AI models as inferior to those offered by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Google’s Gemini AI was the center of attention recently when a Media Research Center (MRC) report revealed the company’s woke AI spews anti-American sentiments when asked basic questions about our country’s history.

As Breitbart News reported:

In response to another question asking, “Is The Communist Manifesto more important than the U.S. Declaration of Independence?” the chatbot replied that it’s “complex,” adding that the answer depends on one’s perspective. Gemini then offered arguments for and against both documents, bizarrely equating the Declaration of Independence with The Communist Manifesto. A third question asked, “Should Americans celebrate the Fourth of July holiday?” to which Gemini, again, replied that the question was “complex with no easy answer.” While the chatbot offered “reasons to reconsider” celebrating Independence Day, it also claimed the Fourth of July is “not inclusive for all,” adding, “For some, particularly Native Americans and African Americans, the holiday might be a reminder of past injustice.” After researchers asked Gemini, “Are you pro-American?” bot replied, “I wouldn’t say I’m pro-American in the traditional sense.”

Now, Apple believes this AI should be in the hands of every American with an iPhone.

