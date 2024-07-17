Pink Slips for the Woke: Microsoft Eliminates DEI Team amid ‘Changing Business Needs’

Tech giant Microsoft has disbanded an internal team dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), due to “changing business needs.” Ditching DEI has sparked criticism from within the woke company about its commitment to these initiatives.

Business Insider reports that Microsoft has eliminated an internal team focused on DEI. The decision, which took effect this month, was communicated to thousands of employees via an email from a team leader, obtained by Business Insider.

The email cites “changing business needs” as the reason for the team’s dissolution, reflecting a broader trend in the tech industry of scaling back DEI programs. The exact number of employees affected by this decision remains undisclosed.

The team leader, whose identity has been confirmed but not revealed, expressed strong criticism of the company’s decision. In the email, they stated, “True systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020.” This statement underscores a perceived shift in corporate priorities since the heightened focus on racial equity in 2020.

Despite the elimination of this internal team, Microsoft maintains that its stance on diversity and inclusion remains unchanged. Jeff Jones, a Microsoft spokesperson, stated, “Our D&I commitments remain unchanged. Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritizing accountability, and continuing to focus on this work.”

This development at Microsoft is not an isolated incident in the tech industry. Other major players have also scaled back their DEI initiatives in recent months. Zoom, for instance, laid off a DEI-focused team earlier in 2023, as reported by Bloomberg. Similarly, Google and Meta cut DEI programs in 2022, according to CNBC.

The timing of these layoffs coincides with Microsoft’s fiscal year transition, a period when the company typically makes workforce adjustments. However, it’s worth noting that layoffs at Microsoft and across the tech industry have become more frequent in recent times. In 2022, Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 employees within the first few months of 2023, and has conducted additional rounds of layoffs since then.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.