Space Farce: Astronauts Stranded by Boeing Are Wearing Suits ‘Incompatible’ with Potential SpaceX Rescue Mission

Futurism reports that the ongoing mission to return NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS) has encountered an unexpected hurdle: incompatible spacesuits. The two astronauts have been stranded on the ISS since early June due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, their intended return vehicle. As NASA evaluates various contingency plans, the incompatibility between Boeing and SpaceX spacesuits has emerged as a significant complication.

The issue stems from the nature of NASA’s Commercial Crew program, which funded the development of both Boeing’s Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Unlike previous space programs where NASA was deeply involved in every aspect of spacecraft design, the Commercial Crew program allowed private partners more autonomy in their design processes. While this approach fostered innovation, it also led to unforeseen compatibility issues.

NASA’s requirements for the program did not specify that spacesuits needed to be cross-compatible between different spacecraft. This oversight has now become a critical factor in the rescue mission planning. The spacesuits worn by astronauts during launch and reentry, known as intravehicular activity (IVA) suits, are crucial for safety. They provide protection against potential cabin pressure loss, assist with temperature regulation, and in some cases, collect and transmit vital data to the spacecraft’s systems.

One of the rescue options under consideration involves using the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. However, this plan would require Williams and Wilmore to fly without wearing suits, as confirmed by NASA during a recent teleconference. This situation presents additional risks that NASA must carefully weigh in its decision-making process.

The incompatibility issue is further complicated by the design of the Crew Dragon capsule. While originally designed to accommodate up to seven crew members, the current configuration is set up for only four passengers. This means that even if compatible suits were available, there would be no connection points for additional crew members.

NASA is exploring alternative solutions to this predicament. One option under consideration is to launch the upcoming SpaceX Crew-9 mission with only two crew members instead of the usual four. This would allow space for Williams and Wilmore, and NASA could send up two spare SpaceX suits for them to use during the return journey. This plan would potentially allow for a February return date for the stranded astronauts.

As NASA continues to evaluate its options, the agency must balance the urgency of returning the stranded astronauts with the need to ensure their safety during the journey back to Earth. The decision will likely have implications not only for this specific mission but also for future collaborations between NASA and its commercial partners in the space industry.

