An Australian court has ruled there was discrimination involved in a case regarding a man living as a woman whose account was removed from a social media app for women.

The ruling came on Friday and said the actions by the app, called Giggle for Girls, constituted discrimination, Reuters reported.

The outlet continued:

Roxanne Tickle in 2022 sued the Australian app and founder Sally Grover for unlawful gender identity discrimination in its services, saying Grover revoked Tickle’s account after seeing her photo and “considered her to be male.” The Federal Court, Australia’s second-highest, ordered Giggle for Girls to pay Tickle A$10,000 ($6,700) plus legal costs but declined to order the company to issue a written apology, which Tickle had sought.

In February 2023, journalist Andy Ngô shared images of Tickle wearing women’s clothing, saying he “identifies as a woman”:

Australian #trans activist Roxanne Tickle is suing women and girls social media app Giggle/@salltweets for alleged human rights discrimination because Tickle wasn't allowed to join. Ms Tickle identifies as a woman. pic.twitter.com/XHWDQuKhwO — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2023

In his comments after the ruling, Judge Robert Bromwich explained that “Tickle’s claim of direct gender identity discrimination fails, but her claim of indirect gender identity discrimination succeeds.”

The app’s purpose was to be a place for women to talk about and share their experiences. It suspended operations in 2022 but is reportedly going to be relaunched, according to the Reuters article.

In April, author and news contributor Oli London told Sky News Australia that “if Tickle is successful that could change the sex-based rights of every single woman in Australia.”

“So that would mean that the sex discrimination law would include biological men that identify as women allowing them access to women’s spaces including restrooms, spas, crisis shelters, even rape shelters. That is absolutely shocking to say that a man can enter a woman’s shelter if this law changes,” London said.

“Roxy Tickle has previously said on multiple interviews that they believe they are entitled to using women’s only spaces including locker rooms,” he added:

In March, Australia’s leftist Labor government joined President Joe Biden (D) by issuing praise on Easter Sunday for the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Their backing came even as Christianity remains the largest single religion in Australia, with a total of 43.9 percent of the nation-wide population identifying with a Christian denomination in the 2021 census,” the article said.