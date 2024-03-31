Australia’s Left-Wing Govt. Celebrates Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

Transgender Day of Visibility
Don Arnold/Getty
Simon Kent

Australia’s left-wing Labor government has joined U.S. President Joe Biden and issued gushing praise on Easter Sunday for the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, the country’s first openly gay female parliamentarian, gave the public affirmation on behalf of the government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The senator shared a picture of the blue, purple and white-striped transgender flag and declared on social media via X – formerly Twitter:

“The Albanese Labor Government stands with trans and gender diverse people across Australia.

“On this #TDOV, we celebrate your strength and your courage – and we recommit to advocating for trans and gender diverse rights in the pursuit of equality.”

Christian scripture outlines Easter Sunday as the day Christians join together and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a fact plenty of critics were quick to point out in response to the Albanese government’s position.

Australia’s government was not alone in rushing to embrace the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

File/Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, at the door of their plane on May 23, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. The pair have joined together to celebrate Easter Sunday as the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”(David Gray/Getty Images, file)

As Breitbart News reported, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an official proclamation on Good Friday declaring that Easter Sunday 2024 will be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“We honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden said in the announcement.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.