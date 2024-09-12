Amazon will be shuttering one of its grocery fulfillment centers in West Sacramento, California, resulting in layoffs impacting nearly 160 employees.

The facility will close on October 30, according to a notice filed with the state Employment Development Department, obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

Five Amazon managers and 154 associates will reportedly be impacted by the closure at its warehouse facility at 3640 Ramos Drive.

Amazon spokesperson, Sam Stephenson, told the newspaper that the laid off workers will have the opportunity to find employment at other job sites in the area.

Stephenson added that the facility is closing because Amazon decided not to renew its lease at that particular facility location.

The retail giant also told KCRA 3 that the closed warehouse in West Sacramento will not affect the company’s customers.

Amazon also reportedly plans to let its lease expire at another site in Irvine, California, that employs 162 people, which will result in the facility being closed on November 7.

Despite feeling the pinch of Kamalanomics, Amazon has thrown its weight behind the Kamala Harris campaign, including answers given by its Alexa smart assistant.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Variety reports that on Tuesday, users on social media shared videos showing Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa providing disparate responses when asked “Why should I vote for Donald Trump?” versus “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” In response to the question about voting for Trump, Alexa stated, “I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.” However, when asked about voting for Harris, Alexa in some cases provided a detailed list of reasons supporting the Democrat in the upcoming November presidential election. These reasons laughably included Harris being a “strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment.” Fox News Digital compiled varying responses to the questions, noting that the replies depended on the specific model of Amazon device being used. In one widely shared video on X (formerly Twitter), Alexa responded to the question “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” by saying: “While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on Amazon’s election antics.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.