Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Hopes for AI-Powered Surveillance Hellscape to Keep Americans on ‘Best Behavior’

Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder of Oracle, believes that artificial intelligence will enable a vast surveillance system capable of monitoring citizens and ensuring they remain on their “best behavior.”

Business Insider reports that during a recent Oracle meeting with financial analysts, Larry Ellison shared his thoughts on the future of AI-powered surveillance tools, painting a picture of a world where constant monitoring and reporting of citizens’ actions become the norm. Ellison, who ranks as the world’s sixth-richest man with a net worth of $157 billion according to Bloomberg, envisions a future where AI will be used to analyze data from various surveillance systems, including security cameras, police body cameras, doorbell cameras, and vehicle dashboard cameras similar to China’s social credit system.

“We’re going to have supervision,” Ellison stated during the meeting. “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there’s a problem, AI will report that problem and report it to the appropriate person. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

The billionaire’s comments suggest a dystopian future where privacy becomes a luxury of the past, and the watchful eye of AI ensures that citizens adhere to a certain standard of behavior. This vision raises concerns about the potential abuse of such a system and the erosion of individual freedoms.

In addition to the all-encompassing surveillance, Ellison also foresees AI drones replacing police cars in high-speed chases. “You just have a drone follow the car,” he explained. “It’s very simple in the age of autonomous drones.” This statement further emphasizes the increasing role of AI and autonomous technology in law enforcement and public safety.

Oracle, like many other companies, is aggressively pursuing opportunities in the AI industry. The software giant already has several projects in the works, including a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. As AI continues to advance and become more integrated into various aspects of society, the debate surrounding its ethical use and the balance between security and privacy is likely to intensify.

Read more at Business Insider here.

