Mark Zuckerberg Hopes Meta Will Be Remembered as an Innovator, Not for Surveillance and Censorship

Notorious censor and surveillance capitalism tycoon Mark Zuckerberg has a clear vision for how he wants his company Meta to be remembered decades from now — as a technology innovator, not for his apps and their negative impacts on society.

Business Insider reports that in a recent interview with content creator Tiffany Janzen, Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on the legacy he hopes to leave behind with his company, Meta. The tech mogul emphasized that he sees Meta as a technology company focused on building fundamental platforms for human connection, rather than simply an app company.

“I would guess that if you look back, you know, 20, 30 years from now, we’re still going to be a technology company,” Zuckerberg stated. “We’re not an app company.” He highlighted his long-term commitment to this vision, adding, “So we’re focused on primarily building the underlying technology platform and I think that that’s going to be true, for probably — and like, certainly as long as I’m doing this.”

Zuckerberg expressed his desire for Meta to be remembered as a company that “builds awesome things” and takes bold risks. “I would like people to look back on us and say, ‘Oh, they took a bunch of really big swings. And maybe not everything that they did worked. But a bunch of the stuff that they did really kind of pushed the industry and pushed the world in different directions and that was cool.'”

In a recent interview on the Acquired podcast, Zuckerberg reiterated his view of Meta as a technology company focused on human connection. “For me, building this kind of glasses to enable the future of people being able to feel present with another person no matter where they actually physically are, is the natural continuation of the kind of apps that we build today,” he explained.

Despite Zuckerberg’s wishes to be known as a technology company, it was his harnessing of the surveillance capitalism business model that propelled his personal wealth beyond $200 billion, an exclusive club with just a handful of other members.

Zuckerberg’s PR campaign is focused on his legacy in other ways. He recently claimed that social media has no direct link to the teen mental health crisis, despite his company’s own researchers documenting that Instagram is toxic for teen girls.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.