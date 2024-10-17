Gettysburg College Admissions Counselor Calls Donald Trump ‘Piece of Sh*t,’ Targets Supporters

An admissions counselor at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, went on an unhinged social media rant, calling former President Donald Trump and his supporters “pieces of shit.”

Gettysburg College admissions counselor Lupe Lazaro claimed that Trump supporters have no problem with “misogyny,” “rape,” “homophobia,” “xenophobia,” trying to “lynch the vice president,” and plotting to “overthrow democracy,” according to social media posts obtained by Campus Reform.

“Not all Trump supporters plotted to overthrow democracy. But they all decided that it wasn’t a deal breaker,” Lazaro reportedly wrote in an Instagram Story last month.

The admissions counselor’s Instagram Story goes on to list several other allegations in the same format.

Another accusation, for example, states, “Not all Trump supporters are homophobes. But all of them decided that homophobia wasn’t a deal breaker.”

“You are no different than the piece of shit human you stand behind,” Lazaro concluded in her post.

Lazaro, who “serves as the regional representative for Long Island and New York City,” graduated from Gettysburg College in 2024 with a major in psychology and minors in sociology and Spanish, according to Gettysburg College’s website.

Notably, the world of academia is dominated by left-wing faculty members.

More than 77 percent of faculty members at Harvard University, for example, said they identified as either “liberal” or “very liberal,” compared to less than 3 percent who said they were “conservative” or “very conservative,” according to a survey conducted last year by the Harvard Crimson.

