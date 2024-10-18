Elon Musk spoke at a campaign rally on Thursday for former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he urged Trump supporters to make sure they are registered to vote and to talk to everyone they know about voting for the 45th president in order to save the United States and “the future of civilization.”

“The most important thing that you can to do, and what I’m asking everyone to do is make sure that you’re register to vote, and then vote early,” Musk said. “Talk to your friends and family, and everyone you know to make sure that they’re registered to vote.”

“Because Monday is the deadline for voting registration,” the SpaceX CEO added. “And honestly, if there’s ever a time to be a pest with your friends and family, this is the time.”

Musk went on to say he believes the 2024 presidential election could be “decided by Pennsylvania.”

“It could be 10,000 votes. It could be 1,000 votes. It could be ten votes. It could be some very tiny number,” Musk warned. “So every incremental person makes a huge difference.”

“I haven’t been politically active before. I’m politically active now because I think the future of America and the future of civilization is at stake,” the X owner declared.

Musk then put on a gold “Make America Great Again” hat and took questions from audience members.

“I should mention that one of the most fundamental things about me supporting [Trump], and may be the biggest show-stopper of all, for me, in terms of why I feel Donald Trump must win, is that we have to have sensible regulations,” Musk noted during the Q&A portion of the event.

“Last time I checked, we have 428 regulatory agencies,” Musk continued. “So there’s more than an agency a year that has been created since America was a country. We have almost twice as many agencies as years America has been a country.”

“America has been smothered by overregulation,” Musk added, before reiterating that he believes in “sensible regulation.”

“There’s a mountain of rules that actually don’t benefit people, and then there’s missing rules that do benefit people,” Musk said. “So it’s this bizarre, Kafka-esque nightmare of regulations where, ultimately, the good of the people is not served.”

Thursday’s rally marked Musk’s first solo appearance on behalf of the Trump campaign. It comes after the Tesla CEO appeared onstage at Trump’s historic return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the 45th president survived an assassination attempt after being struck in the ear with a bullet.

In Philadelphia on Thursday, Musk echoed the sentiments he shared at Trump’s October 5 return rally in Butler, reiterating his call for all Trump supporters to register to vote.

“I’m being repetitive for a reason,” Musk said in Butler on October 5. “Fight, fight, fight! Vote, vote, vote!”

