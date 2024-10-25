Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Announces Investigation into Google’s Censorship of Conservatives

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has announced that he is investigating Google for “censoring conservative speech,” saying the tech giant is manipulating search results leading into “the most consequential election in our nation’s history.”

“I am launching an investigation into Google — the biggest search engine in America — for censoring conservative speech during the most consequential election in our nation’s history,” Bailey revealed in a Thursday X post.

“Google is waging war on the democratic process,” the attorney general added. “It’s time to fight back.”

The tech giant dismissed Bailey’s allegations, calling them “totally false.”

“These claims are totally false,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters. “Search serves all our users, and our business rests on showing useful information to everyone — no matter what their political beliefs are.”

But Bailey told Fox Business, “We have reason to believe that Google is manipulating their search results to deemphasize information about the Trump campaign prior to Election Day.”

“I will not allow Google to interfere in the most consequential election in our nation’s history,” the attorney general added.

Notably, Google censored one of the most historic events in American citizens’ lifetime, the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The last time a U.S. president was wounded in an assassination attempt and survived was 1981, when John Hinckley Jr. shot Ronald Reagan.

The tech giant responded to concerns raised by prominent conservatives regarding its search autocomplete function — particularly its censorship of searches related to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump’s life — saying Google is “working on improvements” including the autocomplete function.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump said last month that he will request the criminal prosecution of Google “at maximum levels” when he returns to office, claiming the tech giant has engaged in “illegal activity” through its bias against him in search results.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.