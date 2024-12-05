NBC Praises Journalists Fleeing to Leftist Echo Chamber Bluesky from ‘Toxic’ X/Twitter

NBC News is reporting a shift in social media, claiming that “Journalists flock to Bluesky as X becomes increasingly ‘toxic.'” It is no surprise that the corporate media would find itself at home in the leftist echo chamber that Bluesky has become since the election.

“Journalists are finding more readers and less hate on Bluesky than on the platform they used to know as Twitter,” NBC reporter Kat Tenbarge wrote in an article published on Saturday.

As Breitbart News reported, Bluesky is the leftist echo chamber social media platform that has enjoyed explosive growth since the 2024 election.

In her article, Tenbarge reported that “When Ashton Pittman, an award-winning news editor and reporter, first joined the app Bluesky — he was the only Mississippi journalist he knew to be using it.”

“Until about five weeks ago — that was the case,” Tenbarge added. “But now, Pittman said, there are at least 15 Mississippi journalists on Bluesky as it becomes a preferred platform for reporters, writers, activists and other groups who have become increasingly alienated by X.”

Ironically, the NBC reporter failed to note that conservative speech had been relentlessly throttled on X back when the social media platform was Twitter.

Tenbarge went on to bizarrely claim that Elon Musk turned Twitter (now X) “into an increasingly difficult place for journalists,” citing the platform prioritizing images over links.

“I think that Bluesky’s demographic is literally just anybody who can’t stand the sort of toxic environment that Twitter has become, and that spans a large range of people,” Erin Reed, an independent journalist covering transgender rights issues, told NBC News.

“Journalists don’t like toxicity and toxic comments,” Reed added. “We want to have conversations with people, and we don’t want everything to devolve into slurs being hurled back and forth.”

But Reed’s definition of “toxicity” may be unmitigatedly subjective, as she has previously compared “anti-trans” GOP legislation to “genocide.”

“The legislative assault on transgender people is a genocide against us,” Reed wrote in a February 2023 X post. “It seeks to remove us from public life, remove all legal protections, remove our trans children from parents, remove their medically necessary care. It will kill people.”

In her report, Tenbarge also cited journalist Talia Lavin, who she said claimed X has “become overrun with anti-trans speech, as well as other forms of bigotry and harassment,” adding that “Lavin said she noticed an uptick of antisemitism and pro-Nazi accounts on X.”

Notably, Lavin is the same journalist who had to resign from her position at the New Yorker in 2018, after issuing a false “fact-check” that claimed a Marine veteran had a tattoo of a Nazi symbol, when in reality, it was actually a tattoo of a “Titan 2” symbol for his platoon when he served in Afghanistan.

Tenbarge went on to claim that “Numerous studies and analyses have found that after Musk took over the platform, use of hate speech increased. Over time, the platform became a bastion of the right-wing internet.”

However, CNN reported last month that X has actually become politically balanced in the years after Musk purchased the social media platform.

“Back in 2022, 65 percent of those who regularly use X/Twitter for news were Democrats, [while] just 31 percent were Republicans,” CNN reported, noting that today, X is “basically split between Democrats at 48 percent [and] Republicans at 47 percent.”

“This new overall [X] makeup matches the overall electorate far better,” CNN added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.