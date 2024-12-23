Google Street View Images May Solve Cold Case Murder Mystery

Police in Spain have made a breakthrough in a year-old missing persons cold case turned murder investigation thanks to incriminating images captured by a Google Street View camera.

The Independent reports that images captured by a Google Street View camera car in the small Spanish town of Tajueco may have provided police with the decisive clue needed to solve the year-old disappearance of a 33-year-old Cuban man known only as JLPO. The chilling photos, which have gone viral online, show a man standing over what appears to be a body-shaped package in the trunk of a red car.

The case had gone cold for over a year with no significant leads, but the emergence of the Google Street View images has reignited the investigation. Spanish police have stated that the pictures are a crucial piece of evidence and have reportedly launched a murder inquiry, arresting two individuals in connection with JLPO’s death.

According to Spanish media reports, officers were able to locate JLPO’s dismembered remains, including his torso, buried in the nearby Andaluz cemetery just a short 12-minute drive from where the incriminating Google Street View images were captured. The grim discovery was made after detectives followed up on the lead provided by the photographs.

Additional images from the same Google Street View camera show a man pushing a large white package in a wheelbarrow on a quiet street in Tajueco. Investigators believe this may also be connected to the disposal of JLPO’s body.

The two individuals arrested in relation to the case are reported to be JLPO’s wife and a local bar worker from Tajueco. Investigators have uncovered that the pair had been living together, according to Todo Alicante. However, El Pais reports that the police investigation is still ongoing, and it appears that neither suspect has been formally charged in court yet.

News of the shocking crime has rocked the small Spanish town. One worker at the Andaluz cemetery expressed disbelief when shown the Google Street View images, telling El Pais, “My goodness, the things that happen in the villages.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.