Farmers Not Required: John Deere Unveils Lineup of Autonomous Tractors and Other Work Vehicles

John Deere has announced plans to introduce a range of self-driving farm and work vehicles, including tractors, dump trucks, and even a robotic lawnmower. The company plans a fully-autonomous corn and soybean farming system by 2030.

Quartz reports that John Deere is doubling down on its commitment to autonomous technology. The company, which first introduced a driverless tractor in 2022, believes that self-driving machines will play a crucial role in the future of farming and help alleviate the industry’s perceived ongoing labor challenges.

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jahmy Hindman, John Deere’s chief technology officer, emphasized the company’s focus on full autonomy. “When we talk about autonomy, we mean full autonomy,” Hindman stated. “No one’s in the machine.” This commitment to developing vehicles that can operate independently in the complex and unique environments farmers face daily is at the core of John Deere’s strategy.

The company’s first autonomous tractor model is already being utilized by farmers across the United States to prepare soil for planting in the upcoming year. Building on this success, John Deere plans to expand its lineup of self-driving vehicles in the near future.

One of the primary additions to the company’s autonomous fleet is an articulated dump truck capable of carrying more than 92,000 pounds at a time. This vehicle is expected to significantly improve safety and productivity in quarries and other similar sites. The company is emphasizing the truck’s ability to make decisions and operate safely on its own without supervision.

In addition to the dump truck, John Deere is developing driverless tractors specifically designed to spray nut orchards with pesticides, growth regulators, and nutrients. These tractors are expected to be particularly beneficial to the California nut farming industry, which has been grappling with labor shortages in recent years. Looking further ahead, John Deere has set an ambitious goal of selling a fully self-driving corn and soybean farming system by 2030.

Beyond the agricultural sector, John Deere is also venturing into the commercial landscaping market with its autonomous lawnmower. Willy Pell, CEO of Blue River Technology, believes that the use cases for this technology are well-suited to environments such as office parks and corporate campuses.

John Deere has been in the news over its plans to relocate manufacturing plants to Mexico. Breitbart News previously reported that Donald Trump has vowed to apply tariffs to Deere’s products if it does move:

Trump’s pledge to protect American manufacturing jobs came during a roundtable in Smithton, Pennsylvania, with farmers, former Acting Director of National Security Ric Grenell, Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dave McCormick, and former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). “I just noticed behind me John Deere tractors. I know a lot about John Deere. I love the company, but, as you know, they’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” Trump said. “I’m just notifying John Deere right now: If you do that, we’re putting a 200-percent tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States,” Trump warned.

Read more at Quartz here.

