Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to Move Content Moderation Teams from California to Texas

“We’re going to move our trust and safety and content moderation teams out of California, and our U.S.-based content review is going to be based in Texas,” Zuckerberg stated in a video detailing the updates. “As we work to promote free expression, I think that it will help us build trust to do this work in places where there’s less concern about the bias of our teams.”

The relocation of Meta’s content moderation workforce to Texas follows a similar move by Elon Musk, who brought both X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX to the state.

Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow addressed the move during the Alex Marlow Show, explaining, “I do regard it as a stunt, the moving to Texas. Because if he goes to Austin, it’s going to be very similar people to Silicon Valley…it’s a big middle finger in the air to Newsom. … You’ve got to go to a place where there’s more normal people.” Zuckerberg has not announced where he will relocate operations — but practically anywhere outside of Austin will provide a workforce with a very different political worldview than that of Silicon Valley, home to some of the most progressive leftists in the country.

Meta’s overhaul of its content moderation practices extends beyond the geographical shift. The company plans to replace its independent fact-checking program in the U.S. with a crowdsourced “Community Notes” feature, inspired by a similar system implemented by X. Additionally, Meta will remove restrictions on sensitive topics such as immigration and gender, while reintroducing civic content to its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

