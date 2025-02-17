Conservative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Reveals Details of Having Elon Musk’s 13th Child

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has explained the details of secretly giving birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. She has received a mixed reaction on social media both to the interview and her public interactions with Musk over the weekend.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair confirmed that she is the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child. St. Clair stated that she was forced to disclose this information publicly due to harassment from tabloid reporters.

According to St. Clair, she met the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in May 2023 through interactions on his X social media platform. She described Musk as “funny,” “smart,” and “down to earth.” Their relationship allegedly began after Musk contacted her through private messages, and they arranged to meet in person when St. Clair was in Austin, Texas, for work.

Following an interview St. Clair conducted with Musk at X’s headquarters in San Francisco, St. Clair says the romance blossomed. However, when she became pregnant, she claims she was told to keep the pregnancy a secret and was restricted from telling more than a close circle of people. Musk has a long history of having children in secret, including with an executive at his creepy brain chip company Neuralink.

St. Clair explains that Musk provided her with a luxurious apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and a security detail during her pregnancy but that she was forced to spend the pregnancy alone and isolated. She claimed that Musk wanted to keep the baby a secret for everyone’s safety and privacy.

Texts between St. Clair and Jared Birchall, Musk’s money manager, appear to show that she complied with the billionaire’s wish to be left off the birth certificate. Despite the secrecy, some Musk-obsessed fans allegedly began harassing St. Clair online and in person, threatening her older child from a previous relationship.

St. Clair said she was willing to stay silent to protect her newborn’s privacy until a tabloid started investigating the story, which led her to make the shocking announcement on X on Friday. She expressed sadness at being forced to reveal the information but also felt a sense of relief after living in secrecy for nearly a year.

St. Clair’s post and her subsequent public tweets and replies to Musk, since deleted, raised a firestorm of comment on social media:

Despite the controversy, St. Clair says she doesn’t regret her decision to go public with her claims. “Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months,” she told the Post. “I have never been able to take my baby for a walk. I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out,” she continued.

St. Clair asked to keep the baby’s name a secret but confirmed they are happy and healthy. The mother-child duo have met some of Musk’s other children but not their mothers, and they have also spent time with Musk’s mother, Maye Musk.

“I am a good mom. And that’s what drives most of my decisions and my kids are my whole world,” she said. “My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything.”

According to the Post, Musk has not publicly acknowledged the allegations, and his representatives have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

