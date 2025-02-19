Report: Elon Musk Still Hasn’t Contacted Ashley St. Clair After She Went Public with His Child

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly not reached out to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair since she publicly claimed to have given birth to his 13th child, according to her PR representative.

The New York Post reports that conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair recently revealed that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child in 2024. However, according to her PR guru, Brian Glicklich, Musk and his team have not made any attempts to contact St. Clair since her public statement more than four days ago. Musk’s silence before her announcement left her feeling “jilted and terrified,” according to a friend speaking to the Post.

St. Clair’s announcement has sparked a frenzy on social media, particularly on Musk’s X, where she has been subjected to a barrage of questions and criticism. Despite the intense scrutiny and negative attention, Musk, who is known for his active presence on the platform, has remained silent on the matter aside from responding with a “whoa” to a post on X (formerly Twitter) asserting that St. Clair had tried to ensnare him for five years.

Interestingly, a photo from May 2023 has resurfaced, showing Musk and St. Clair together at an event. In the picture, Musk can be seen looking at St. Clair as she hands him a fake “I.O.U.” for $44 billion on behalf of “The Babylon Bee,” the conservative satire site where she was employed at the time. A second picture from the same post shows Musk posing with the “I.O.U.” while wearing a black Doge meme T-shirt.

Source: x/stclairashley

The post, which was shared on St. Clair’s X account, garnered numerous comments from users who joked about the apparent chemistry between the two. Some users even predicted that Musk’s gaze might lead to St. Clair becoming one of his many “baby mamas.”

The resurfaced photo adds another layer to the story, as it confirms that Musk and St. Clair were acquainted prior to her claim of having his child. The Babylon Bee, which had been suspended from Twitter under the previous management, was reinstated by Musk after he acquired the platform in 2022.

As the situation continues to unfold, many are wondering why Musk has not addressed the issue or reached out to St. Clair. Some speculate that he may be waiting for legal advice or gathering more information before making a public statement. Others believe that his silence may be a strategic move to avoid further fueling the controversy.

Read more at the New York Post here.

