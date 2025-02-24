Elon Musk’s Only Public Response to Ashley St. Clair’s Paternity Suit Is an X Reply

Billionaire Elon Musk has largely chosen to stay quiet regarding explosive allegations from the mother of his youngest child, Ashley St. Clair. In fact, his only public response has been a one-word post to his X social media platform.

The controversy surrounding Elon Musk and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair took a new turn yesterday as the Tesla CEO amplified claims that she plotted to “baby trap” him to have his 13th child. St. Clair, 26, stunned many last week when she revealed she had secretly given birth to Musk’s son five months ago. It was revealed over the weekend that St. Clair has filed a paternity suit against Musk, which has led to additional controversy.

As part of the court filing, a series of private text messages between Musk and St. Clair were made public. In one message, Musk reportedly told St. Clair “I want to knock you up again.” The exhibits also included a photo of Musk holding their newborn son shortly after his birth in September 2024.

Musk’s only public response to the paternity suit has been to amplify an X post by influencer Isabella Moody that shares purported screenshots of private messages with St. Clair where she seems to expose her intentions of seducing the billionaire. Moody wrote on X, “I wasn’t going to post these, but now that [Ashley St. Clair] has leaked her private signla messages with [Elon Musk] after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy’, here’s more evidence Ashley planned to baby trap Elon.”

In the screenshots shared by Moody, St. Clair appears to discuss her plans, saying “Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies” and “I’ll take one for the team, seduce Elon, get in a rocket to see what’s up.” Another message allegedly shows her asking Moody for help in crafting a “caption to seduce Elon Musk.”

Responding to the revelation on X, Musk simply wrote “Woah!” Isabella Moody went on to criticize St. Clair, saying “She doesn’t care about ‘privacy’. She planned to seduce him by her own admission and now she’s leaking his texts.” She added that St. Clair is “USING her 5-month-old BABY as leverage and emotional blackmail to try and control Elon Musk.”

According to the custody petition, St. Clair believes their son was conceived on the island of St. Barts. She claims Musk has only met the baby three times and was not present for his birth. The influencer alleges Musk has expressed no interest in having custody and that she is the only parent making decisions for their child.

In requesting an order for genetic testing to confirm paternity, St. Clair stated “I am not currently married to Respondent or any other person. I did not have sexual intercourse with any other male during the time the child was conceived.”

St. Clair went public with the birth of her son on Valentine’s Day, citing her desire to get ahead of tabloid media reporting that could “harm” the child. She said her intention was to allow their baby to “grow in a normal and safe environment.”

If St. Clair’s claims are true, her son would be Musk’s 13th child, making her one of four women to have children with the billionaire. Musk has six children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, three children with pop star Grimes, and three more with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

