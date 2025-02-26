NY Post: Ashley St. Clair Bragged that She Had Elon Musk ‘Wrapped Around Her Finger’

Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer who recently revealed that she is the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child, reportedly bragged about having the tech billionaire “wrapped around her finger,” claiming she could get Musk to “retweet anything.”

The New York Post reports that Ashley St. Clair made bold claims about her influence over the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Sources who have known St. Clair for years told the Post that the 26-year-old influencer boasted about her close relationship with Musk, promising fellow conservatives access to the tech mogul.

However, when asked to leverage her alleged influence to boost a right-wing cause last year, St. Clair reportedly failed to deliver and subsequently cut off communication with the party who made the request. Acquaintances who have known St. Clair since 2017 claim that she rose to prominence by capitalizing on connections within the movement before casting aside her former friends in an attempt to become Musk’s “permanent side piece.”

“You could never necessarily trust her because you might not be doing what she could monetize or what she could sensationalize in order to make her own star rise,” said one source who has known St. Clair since 2017. “She’s always kind of wanted to be a kept woman, as far as I can see — she was always chasing that.”

Another source familiar with St. Clair stated that in early 2024, they engaged with her on behalf of a third party about boosting a message, similar to a viral video she posted in December 2023 that garnered a response from Musk. However, St. Clair allegedly never followed through on the agreement, citing a trip to Europe as the reason. She also reportedly refused to meet with the third party who requested the message boost.

St. Clair’s representative, when approached for comment, stated, “People have discussions, and they don’t result in a deal. But you want to write about that as though it’s some kind of wrongdoing, which is absolute nonsense.”

The incident occurred after St. Clair claimed she conceived Musk’s 13th child during a January 2024 trip to St. Barts. On February 14, 2025, St. Clair filed two petitions in Manhattan Supreme Court to legally declare Musk the father of her child and gain sole custody of her 5-month-old son. Musk has not publicly acknowledged paternity of the child.

St. Clair’s revelations prompted MAGA influencers to release alleged text messages from May 2023 in which she expressed her desire to “seduce elon [sic]” and have his “rocket babies.” Musk responded to influencer Isabella Moody’s X post exposing the communications with a simple “Whoa!”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.