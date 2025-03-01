Silicon Valley Tech Execs Turn to Ketamine-Fueled ‘Psychedelic Slumber Parties’ to Boost Their Careers

A unique leadership coaching program in the San Francisco Bay Area is utilizing the psychedelic drug ketamine to help tech executives break through mental barriers and enhance their leadership abilities.

Wired reports that in the fast-paced, high-pressure world of Silicon Valley, a growing number of tech executives are turning to an unconventional method to enhance their leadership skills and break through mental barriers: ketamine-fueled “psychedelic slumber parties.” The program, offered by a Bay Area organization, combines ketamine therapy with leadership coaching in a unique three-day off-site experience.

The organization’s cofounders, Aria Stone, a psychologist, and Shuang Shuang, a spiritual coach, believe that ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic with psychedelic properties, can help fast-track the coaching process by inducing a state of heightened neuroplasticity. “With ketamine, there’s a 24- to 48-hour window of optimization, when people’s brains are literally more neuroplastic, which is why this is a multiday experience,” explains Stone. The drug has enjoyed a raised profile since it was revealed that Elon Musk uses it, allegedly with a doctor’s prescription.

The training sessions, which are limited to small groups of nine or ten clients to ensure confidentiality, primarily cater to high-level executives such as CEOs, CFOs, and founders of startups. These leaders, often under immense pressure, seek new horizons and a sense of connection with others in similar positions. “Here are all the loneliest people. They have to lead and go through so many things by themselves,” says Shuang. “They can come and see that they’re not alone, and let go of the burden of being so protected all the time.”

Participants undergo a rigorous screening process, which includes a medical and psychological background check, to ensure their suitability for the program. Those with a history of trauma, substance abuse, or certain mental health conditions may not be accepted. The three-day off-site costs $2,600, plus an additional $350 fee for a medical assessment and ketamine prescription.

During the sessions, clients participate in two ketamine experiences, administered by a medical doctor and registered nurse. The first day focuses on settling into a state of “radical acceptance,” with an opening ceremony that may include movement, dancing, or intention-setting. Participants have the option to opt-out of the ketamine treatment if they feel uncomfortable.

On the second day, clients receive a second dose of ketamine and engage in coaching and integration sessions. The facilitators create a supportive, nurturing environment, with clients resting on “little nests” or “little beds,” surrounded by blankets, pillows, and stuffed animals. The third day is dedicated to integration and coaching, helping participants apply the insights gained from their ketamine journeys to their everyday lives and leadership roles.

While the program’s facilitators acknowledge that ketamine and psychedelics are not a panacea and may not be suitable for everyone, they believe in the potential of these substances to help individuals overcome mental obstacles and achieve personal growth. “People are floating away at the end. They’re like, ‘I don’t want this to end. Can I integrate this way of being into my life?'” shares Stone.

Read more at Wired here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.