No More Web Links: Google Rolls Out Search Tool that Only Provides AI Answers

Google has begun testing a new AI-powered search tool called “AI Mode” that provides users with artificial intelligence-generated answers rather than traditional web links.

The Independent reports that tech giant Google has unveiled a new search feature called “AI Mode.” This tool, currently available only to users subscribed to Google One AI Premium, harnesses the power of Google’s latest Gemini 2.0 agent to deliver search results in a conversational, AI-generated format.

Unlike the conventional search experience, where users are presented with a list of relevant links, AI Mode draws upon Google’s search index to craft coherent, context-aware responses to user queries. By engaging in a dialogue-like interaction, users can ask follow-up questions and receive helpful AI-powered answers, accompanied by web links for further exploration.

Google touts AI Mode as particularly beneficial for complex queries that previously required multiple searches, such as understanding new concepts or comparing intricate options. The company believes this AI-driven approach will streamline the search process and provide users with more comprehensive and targeted information.

Google is moving full speed ahead with its Gemini AI, despite the disastrous launch of its AI image generator in 2024. As Breitbart News previously reported, the ultra-woke AI immediately set about rewriting history with female popes, black vikings, and racially diverse Founding Fathers.

In addition to the introduction of AI Mode, Google has also announced updates to its AI Overviews feature, which appears at the top of regular web search results pages. AI overviews will now appear more frequently and cover a broader range of topics, including mathematics and coding. Notably, users will no longer need to be signed in to access AI Overviews, potentially impacting the search experience of the estimated 5 billion Google users worldwide.

However, Google’s increasing emphasis on AI-powered search tools has not been without controversy. Some publishers and websites have expressed concerns over “zero-click searches,” where users find the information they need directly on Google’s platform, reducing referral traffic to external sites. Online education company Chegg recently filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that its AI Overviews have negatively impacted their referral traffic.

Critics have also pointed out instances where Google’s AI tools have provided bizarre and nonsensical information, such as advising users to consume rocks or use glue to adhere cheese to pizza. While Google has dismissed these examples as unrepresentative of the typical user experience, the incidents highlight the ongoing challenges in ensuring the reliability and safety of AI-generated content.

