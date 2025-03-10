Google Erases Mentions of DEI from AI Team Webpage

Google has quietly updated the webpage for its Responsible AI and Human Centered Technology (RAI-HCT) team, removing language related to DEI. It is yet another sign that the ultra-woke tech giant is extending an olive branch to the Trump administration.

TechCrunch reports that Google has made significant changes to the webpage describing the work of its Responsible AI and Human Centered Technology (RAI-HCT) team. The team, which is responsible for conducting research into critical areas such as AI safety and fairness, has had its mission statement altered, with mentions of “diversity,” “equity,” and related terms being removed or replaced with less specific language.

The changes were first spotted by The Midas Project, a watchdog group that monitors shifts in corporate policies and practices. According to their findings, the previous version of the RAI-HCT webpage used language such as “marginalized communities,” “diverse,” “underrepresented groups,” and “equity” to describe the team’s work and goals. However, the updated page has either eliminated these terms entirely or substituted them with more general wording, such as “all,” “varied,” and “numerous.”

This is not the first time Google has made changes to its DEI initiatives in recent months. In early February, the company announced that it would be eliminating its diversity hiring targets and reviewing its DEI programs. Additionally, Google removed similar language from its Startups Founders Fund grant website.

Google is not alone in rolling back DEI measures, as several other major tech companies have taken similar steps in the face of pressure from the Trump Administration, which has characterized these practices as “illegal.” Amazon and Meta have both walked back their DEI initiatives over the past few months, while OpenAI recently removed mentions of diversity and inclusion from a webpage detailing its hiring practices. In contrast, Apple has pushed back against a shareholder proposal to end its DEI programs.

Many of the companies scaling back their DEI efforts, including Google, have contracts with federal agencies, which may be a factor in their decision-making process.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

