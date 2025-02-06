Ultra-Woke Google Drops Racial Hiring Targets, Will ‘Review’ DEI Practices

Google, the wokest company in all of Silicon Valley, is eliminating its racial hiring quotas and reviewing its DEI programs, joining other tech giants rethinking their approach to “diversity.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google announced on Wednesday that it will no longer set specific hiring targets based on race. This decision comes as part of a broader pullback from DEI efforts across Silicon Valley, with companies like Meta and Amazon also scaling back their diversity initiatives.

Google’s move marks a notable reversal from its 2020 commitment to increase the proportion of leadership roles held by “underrepresented groups” by 30 percent by 2025. The announcement was made in an email to employees, which also revealed that the company is currently evaluating the continuation of its annual diversity report, a practice it has maintained since 2014.

The tech giant said it is reviewing its DEI-related grants, training, and initiatives to assess their impact and potential risks. This review is partially in response to recent court decisions and executive orders by President Trump aimed at curbing DEI efforts in the government and among federal contractors.

This is a titanic shift for ultra-woke Google, which infamously launched its Gemini AI image creator in 2024 which rewrote history to include “underrepresented” groups.” As Breitbart News reported:

When asked by the Post to create an image of a pope, Gemini generated photos of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man dressed in papal vestments, despite the fact that all 266 popes in history have been white men. A request for depictions of the Founding Fathers signing the Constitution in 1789 resulted in images of racial minorities partaking in the historic event. According to Gemini, the edited photos were meant to “provide a more accurate and inclusive representation of the historical context.” The strange behavior sparked outrage among many who blasted Google for programming politically correct parameters into the AI tool. Social media users had a field day testing the limits of Gemini’s progressive bias, asking it to generate characters like vikings — none of which were historically accurate and regularly depicted “diverse” versions of requests.

Despite eliminating hiring targets, Google stated that it will continue to open and expand offices in cities with diverse workforces. The company also pledged to maintain its resource groups for “underrepresented” employees.

Several companies have faced shareholder proposals aimed at ending DEI efforts, with Apple recommending that shareholders reject a proposal from a conservative think tank to terminate the company’s DEI initiatives.

As the legal and policy landscape surrounding DEI efforts in the United States evolves, Google and other tech giants will continue to modify their approach to diversity and inclusion.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.