Japanese Influencer Murdered While Livestreaming in Tokyo

A young female influencer was stabbed to death while livestreaming on a Tokyo street by a man whom the police identified as a follower with a grudge.

The New York Times reports that in a incident that has sent shockwaves through Japan’s online community, a 22-year-old female influencer named Airi Sato was brutally stabbed to death while livestreaming on the streets of Tokyo. The attack, which took place on Tuesday in a neighborhood popular with university students, was allegedly carried out by 42-year-old Kenji Takano, who has been charged with murder by the Tokyo police.

According to witnesses, Sato was heard screaming for help moments before her livestream abruptly ended, with the sounds of emergency sirens audible to her concerned audience. Police reports allege that Takano used a survival knife to stab Sato in the head, neck, and torso while she was filming herself on a busy street. Despite efforts to revive her, Sato succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

Investigators believe that the attack was not random, as Takano appears to have been a follower of Sato’s who held a grudge against her for allegedly failing to repay a large sum of money he had lent her. Although Sato did not disclose her streaming location beforehand, Takano was able to track her down by identifying the buildings visible in the background of her livestream.

The aftermath of the attack was also captured online, with bystanders posting photos of Sato lying collapsed and bleeding on the street. Sato, who had over 2,600 followers on the livestreaming app WhoWatch, often filmed herself visiting bars and meeting other streamers.

This tragic incident is not the first of its kind in Japan. In 2023, a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the stabbing death of a 33-year-old female influencer who had recently ended their relationship.

While violent crimes remain relatively rare in Tokyo, there have been growing concerns about the fraying of Japan’s social cohesion due to increasing inequalities, stagnant wages, and rising prices.

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.