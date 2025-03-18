Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon vehicle after being stuck on the International Space Station for over nine months.

Wilmore and Williams initially were launched into space on June 5, 2024, and scheduled to return to Earth just eight days later, but their damaged Boeing spacecraft was deemed unsafe to return in.

Despite claims from the media and the Biden administration, Wilmore agreed with Elon Musk that Joe Biden had “stranded” the pair in space by blocking a rescue mission by SpaceX.