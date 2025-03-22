Largest U.S. Sperm Bank Suffers Data Breach Exposing Personal Information

California Cryobank, the largest sperm bank in the United States, has revealed that it suffered a data breach exposing the private details of its customers. The company has not yet disclosed if donor information was also compromised in the breach.

Bleeping Computer reports that California Cryobank, a full-service sperm bank that provides frozen donor sperm and specialized reproductive services to all 50 states and more than 30 countries worldwide, has announced that it experienced a data breach after detecting suspicious activity on its network last year. The company immediately isolated the affected computers from the IT network to contain the incident.

According to California Cryobank’s data breach notification, an unauthorized party gained access to their IT environment between April 20, 2024, and April 22, 2024, potentially accessing and/or acquiring files maintained on certain computer systems. As a precautionary measure, the company conducted a comprehensive search and review of the files that may have been compromised during the incident.

The nearly year-long investigation revealed that the attack exposed varying amounts of personal data belonging to California Cryobank’s customers. The compromised information included names, bank account and routing numbers, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card numbers, and/or health insurance information. In response to the breach, California Cryobank is offering complimentary one-year credit monitoring services to individuals whose Social Security or driver’s license numbers were exposed.

To enhance its security posture, California Cryobank has implemented additional safeguards and security measures aimed at protecting data and monitoring their systems. However, the company has not yet disclosed whether donor information, such as donor ID numbers, was compromised in the breach. This has raised significant privacy concerns for individuals who have donated sperm anonymously in the past, as donor ID numbers are typically shared with customers and can be used by their offspring to learn more about their biological father when they turn 18.

The potential exposure of donor information is particularly alarming given the sensitive nature of sperm donation and the expectation of anonymity. Many donors choose to remain anonymous to protect their privacy and avoid potential legal or emotional complications that may arise from being identified. If donor ID numbers were indeed stolen during the breach, it could have far-reaching consequences for both donors and their offspring.

As of now, California Cryobank has not responded to inquiries regarding the exposure of donor data. The lack of transparency surrounding this aspect of the breach has left many individuals feeling uneasy and concerned about the security of their personal information.

