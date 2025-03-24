Silicon Valley Failure: 23andMe Files for Bankruptcy in Stunning Collapse

DNA testing company and former Silicon Valley darling 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced the resignation of its co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki.

TechCrunch reports that the genetics testing giant 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, signaling a significant downturn for the once-promising company. The move comes as the company seeks to initiate the sale of its assets in an effort to address mounting financial and operational challenges. Breitbart News previously reported that the company’s entire board of directors had resigned.

Alongside the bankruptcy filing, 23andMe’s co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki announced her resignation from the company. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Wojcicki stated, “While I am disappointed that we have come to this conclusion and my bid was rejected, I am supportive of the company, and I intend to be a bidder.” Wojcicki’s decision to step down as CEO allows her to pursue the company as an independent bidder in the court-supervised sale process.

It is not clear how the bankruptcy and Wojcicki’s independent bid to take over the company will effect the privacy of its millions of customers.

Founded in 2006, 23andMe rose to prominence as a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer DNA testing market, offering customers insights into their genetic ancestry and health predispositions through saliva-based test kits. However, the company has struggled to maintain its footing in recent years, facing a series of setbacks that have severely impacted its market value and profitability.

In 2021, 23andMe went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), initially boasting a market capitalization of $6 billion. However, the company’s value has since plummeted by more than 99 percent, with its stock trading at just $1.79 at the time of writing. This dramatic decline can be attributed to the company’s inability to turn a profit and navigate an increasingly competitive market.

One of the most significant blows to 23andMe came in 2023 when the company fell victim to a massive cyberattack. Hackers managed to steal the data of nearly 7 million customers, including sensitive information such as genetic predisposition and ancestry reports. The incident led to a $30 million settlement in a lawsuit related to the data breach in September 2024, further compounding the company’s financial woes.

In light of these challenges, the Special Committee of 23andMe’s Board of Directors has determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximize the value of the business. Mark Jensen, chair and member of the Special Committee, stated, “We expect the court-supervised process will advance our efforts to address the operational and financial challenges we face, including further cost reductions and the resolution of legal and leasehold liabilities.”

The bankruptcy filing and potential sale of 23andMe’s assets raise questions about the future of the company and the security of its customers’ genetic data. As the court-supervised process unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the company will find a suitable buyer and whether Wojcicki’s independent bid will be successful.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.