Identity of Trump Hater in Viral New York City MAGA Hat Meltdown Has Been Revealed

A woman who went viral for having a public meltdown on the New York City subway over a fellow passenger’s “Make America Great Again” hat and falling flat on her face while chasing the Trump supporter has been identified as 55-year-old Alberta Testanero, an “extremely liberal” luxury-brand specialist.

Testanero went viral after a video surfaced on social media of her berating a supporter of President Donald Trump, calling him racist multiple times, before wiping out on the subway platform as she chased the MAGA hat-clad man, trying to snatch his red cap.

“That is why he won, because of people like you,” a New Yorker off-camera can be heard saying to Testanero, who replies by asking, “You’re okay with that? He’s a racist!”

The MAGA-hat wearing man then refutes the woman’s claim, demanding to know, “How can I be racist?”

“If you fucking voted for Trump, you’re a racist,” Testanero declared, jabbing her finger in the air in the direction of the MAGA hat-clad passenger, adding, “He’s a racist!”

“No, he’s not. Leave him alone,” the New Yorker off-camera replies.

Testanero then advises the MAGA hat-wearing man to “Just watch the news,” to which the Trump supporter replies, “I am highly educated.”

“Oh, are you? Then why are you wearing that hat?” Testanero asks while pointing in the man’s face. “Only uneducated people wear that hat.”

The two continue an inaudible exchange while the New Yorker off-camera rails against Democrats who have destroyed the city.

“Well, this is my stop, I hope you enjoyed the hat,” the Trump supporter quips as the subway comes to a halt.

Testanero then proceeds to chase the man off the subway car while trying to snatch his MAGA hat, before getting hit with “instant karma,” as she face-plants onto the platform.

A video of the March 19 incident went viral on social media, garnering 4.6 million views and more than 67,000 likes in one post shared on X at the time of this writing.

“She’s the perfect definition of the Left. Thank you lady, for using yourself to make us laugh,” one X user commented.

“Really, do they have ANY argument other than just blaring ‘Racist’?” another asked.

“Everyday the Democrats prove just how mental they are,” a third reacted.

“The majority of Democrats really seem to be evil violent people,” another wrote. “I’m kind of starting to think you have to have some kind of mental illness or a chemical imbalance to be a democrat.”

“I love happy endings!” another X user exclaimed.

A New York Post report later identified the woman as Testanero, noting the 55-year-old is a dual Italian-American citizen who has worked as a freelance creative director and branding specialist for several luxury brands, including Tiffany & Co., Coach, Bergdorf Goodman, and Kate Spade.

“She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” Testanero’s former co-worker told the Post, adding, “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this.”

The woman’s ex-colleague added that Testanero was known for arguing with Republicans and frequently called people “racist.”

“An experienced team leader, I have a keen understanding of the relationship between corporate strategy and creative vision,” Testanero reportedly boasted on her LinkedIn profile, which appears to have since been deleted.

“No matter how large or small, I approach every project with enthusiasm always furthering brand vision and maintaining the highest standards,” Testanero, a graduate of New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology, added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.