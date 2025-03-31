Apple Wants to Manage Your Health with an AI Doctor

Apple is preparing its most significant health care push to date with a revamped app and AI doctor service.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is gearing up to make its most significant foray into the health care industry yet with the upcoming release of a completely overhauled Health app and an AI-powered health coach. The initiative, internally known as Project Mulberry, aims to leverage the vast amounts of health data collected from Apple devices to provide users with personalized recommendations for improving their well-being.

The revamped Health app, slated for release as early as iOS 19.4 next year, will continue to gather data from various Apple products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, earbuds, and third-party devices. The real game-changer, however, is the introduction of an AI agent that will act as a virtual doctor, analyzing the collected data and offering tailored advice on lifestyle improvements.

To train the AI agent, Apple is currently working with its in-house physicians and is also looking to bring in outside experts specializing in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology. These doctors will create educational video content to be featured within the app, providing explanations about specific conditions and guidance on making healthy lifestyle changes. For example, if the Health app detects concerning heart-rate trends, a video explaining the risks of heart disease could be presented to the user.

Apple is even setting up a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, where the physicians can shoot their video content for the app. The company is also actively searching for a prominent doctor to serve as the face of this new service, which some within Apple have tentatively named “Health+.”

One of the key areas the revamped app will focus on is food tracking, a domain that Apple has largely avoided until now. By delving into nutrition monitoring, Apple will be directly competing with established services like MyFitnessPal and, to a certain extent, weight-management apps such as Noom. The AI agent will assist users in navigating the app’s nutrition features, providing guidance and support.

Another development is the potential integration of device cameras, such as the rear camera on an iPhone, to allow the AI agent to analyze users’ workouts and offer technique improvement suggestions. This feature could eventually tie into other Apple services, like the existing Fitness+ platform.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.