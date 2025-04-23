29 Republican Attorneys General Seek Federal Crackdown on Black Market Chinese Vaping Products

A letter signed by 29 Republican state attorneys general urges the Trump administration to crack down on the flood of illegal Chinese vaping products in the United States. The state AGs believe only a “coordinated national effort” can combat the plague of Chinese vapes aimed at American teenagers.

The Washington Reporter reports that the letter is addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller, Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, FBI director Kash Patel, Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and others.

“Illegal, flavored Chinese e-cigarettes are flooding the U.S. market in flagrant disregard of State and federal laws. The products have never been approved by the FDA and target America’s youth,” say the state attorneys general.

“While we are doing our best to fight the problem in the States, its nature and scope are international. President Trump can secure our borders against this influx of dangerous products and hold China accountable for preying on American youth. “

The Republican attorneys general say that only a “coordinated national effort,” including the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Food and Drug Administration among others can stem the tide of black market Chinese vapes.

The letter cites recent FDA research showing that despite general declines in tobacco consumption among kids, the majority of minors who report using e-cigarettes are using illegally smuggled Chinese-manufactured devices.

Also cited in the letter is research from the National Institutes of Health showing that the illegal vapes often emit higher levels of nicotine than average, along with potentially harmful contaminants.

The remedies recommended by the state attorneys general include giving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) independent seizure power over illegal tobacco products, and permitting DHS to seize, block, and destroy illicit tobacco products like e-cigarettes at the border.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.