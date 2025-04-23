ChatGPT Fuel: OpenAI Expresses Interest in Buying Google’s Chrome if Monopoly Trial Forces Sale

As the remedy phase of Google’s search monopoly antitrust trial unfolds, AI giant OpenAI has emerged as a potential buyer for Google’s Chrome browser, with plans to transform it into an AI-centric experience.

Ars Technica reports that the ongoing search antitrust trial against Google’s remedy phase has reached a critical juncture, with the DOJ seeking various penalties to realign the company’s business practices after it was ruled a monopoly. Among the most severe proposed remedies is the potential forced sale of Google’s Chrome browser. As discussions surrounding potential buyers ensue, OpenAI has expressed a keen interest in acquiring the browser.

Nick Turley, head of product for ChatGPT at OpenAI, testified on the second day of the trial, addressing not only the potential sale of Chrome but also the DOJ’s proposal to compel Google to share its search index with competitors. Turley revealed that OpenAI had previously approached Google to establish a partnership, hoping to access the company’s search API to enhance ChatGPT’s capabilities. However, Google declined the offer, believing it would jeopardize its dominance in the search market.

When questioned about OpenAI’s interest in acquiring Chrome, Turley was unequivocal in his response. “Yes, we would, as would many other parties,” he stated, highlighting the browser’s appeal to potential buyers. With over four billion users and a 67 percent market share, Chrome presents a lucrative opportunity for companies seeking to expand their reach and influence in the digital landscape.

OpenAI’s interest in Chrome aligns with its reported considerations to develop its own Chromium-based browser to compete with Google’s offering. The company’s recent hiring of former Google developers Ben Goodger and Darin Fisher, both instrumental in bringing Chrome to market, further underscores its ambitions in the browser space.

The acquisition of Chrome would provide OpenAI with an instant and substantial user base, enabling the company to seamlessly integrate its AI capabilities, such as ChatGPT, throughout the browsing experience. Turley hinted at the potential for an “AI-first” browsing experience, leveraging the vast user data flowing through the browser to train advanced agentic AI models capable of operating on behalf of users.

While the prospect of OpenAI acquiring Chrome has garnered significant attention, there has been relatively little discussion about the possibility of spinning off Chrome as an independent entity. Google has argued that Chrome cannot survive on its own, but the existence of multibillion-dollar search placement deals, which the DOJ aims to terminate, suggests otherwise.

