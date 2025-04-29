A recent survey reveals that over 40 percent of Tesla owners say they have experienced vandalism targeting their vehicles, but less than 20 percent regret buying a car from Elon Musk.

Kelley Blue Book reports that a new study conducted by Guardian Service, a company specializing in helping consumers find insurance plans, has found that a significant portion of Tesla owners are facing vandalism and targeted hostility. The survey, which polled 508 Tesla owners, aimed to shed light on how these incidents, coupled with rising insurance costs, are reshaping the EV ownership experience in America.

According to the findings, 40 percent of Tesla owners reported that their vehicles had been intentionally damaged, with the average cost of repairs amounting to $1,900. The study, conducted in April 2025, reflects the impact of recent acts of domestic terrorism and political violence aimed at Elon Musk for supporting President Donald Trump. Ironically, acts of vandalism against Tesla EVs is almost always leftists attacking their own side, as leftists remain the overwhelming target market for Musk’s EVs.

The risk of vandalism, however, is not evenly distributed across the country. Tesla owners in the South were found to be the most vulnerable, with 46 percent reporting instances of intentional damage to their vehicles. This figure is more than double the rate reported by owners in the Midwest (11 percent) and significantly higher than those in the West (21 percent) and Northeast (22 percent). Notably, younger drivers bore the brunt of the vandalism, with 61 percent of Generation Z Tesla owners reporting damage to their cars.

Beyond physical damage, Tesla owners also reported facing verbal hostility and negative gestures from strangers while driving. Forty-three percent of respondents said they had experienced such incidents, leading 60 percent to drive less or avoid certain areas out of fear for their safety and the well-being of their vehicles.

Despite these troubling trends, only 19 percent of Tesla owners expressed regret over their purchase. However, a significant 30 percent stated that they would not buy another Tesla in the future, marking a notable shift for a company that has long enjoyed the highest customer retention rate in the auto industry.

The rise in vandalism incidents may also be contributing to higher insurance costs for Tesla owners. The study found that 61 percent of respondents reported an increase in their insurance premiums this year, with the average hike amounting to $340 per year.

It is worth noting that even before the widespread protests at Tesla facilities, insurance costs for the company’s vehicles were generally higher than for most other EVs. This can be attributed to Tesla’s use of a large, integrated battery structure, which often necessitates complete battery replacement even in cases of minor damage. In contrast, many other EV manufacturers employ modular batteries that can be repaired without requiring a full replacement.

