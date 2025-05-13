AI Kingpins Sam Altman, Elon Musk Join Donald Trump in Meeting with Saudi Royalty

President Donald Trump used his meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to introduce him to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, two of the leading figures in AI.

The tech billionaires were introduced by President Donald Trump during talks at al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports.

President Trump arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday morning to begin his four-day trip to the Middle East, where he also signed defense and economic agreements that involved enabling access to sales of semiconductors to Saudi Arabia.

In tow were Musk and Altman, who also met with the Crown Prince at the palace, which serves as the official workplace and residence of the King of Saudi Arabia and the seat of the royal court.

Notably, Mohammed bin Salman recently launched the artificial intelligence company, Humain, to bolster Saudi Arabia’s AI sector and build out the country’s AI infrastructure, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Tech giants in the U.S. reportedly view Humain — funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages roughly $940 billion worth in assets — as a source of capital.

Other U.S. tech giants like Google and Salesforce have also recently with PIF on AI-related projects and investments, TechCrunch noted.

Strikingly, President Trump was seen walking out onto a stage in Riyadh to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” at which point the entire song played all the way through while Saudis remained standing in the audience.

Watch Below:

Social media users reacted to the moment on X, which one writing, “The world knows we are in a Golden Age.”

“This is what it looks like to have not only a leader who loves America but one who is respected around the world,” another declared.

“Absolute legend. There will never be another one like him,” a third remarked.

Another asserted that Trump’s grand entrance “isn’t just a moment of patriotism, it’s a symbol of America’s global strength and respect,” adding, “The Saudis standing proves the profound impact of his leadership on the world stage. We’re witnessing the return of American pride and influence. The Golden Age is real.”

“It’s stunning to see what is happening across the world. America is back!” another X user proclaimed.

“Trump demands respect for America. And he gets it,” another stated.

“The Saudi’s respect America more than the left does,” another opined.

Another X user called the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term “quite interesting, like a game of chess.”

“It’s amazing and a blessing to be alive to see this!” another exclaimed, adding, “Wow.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.