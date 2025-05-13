Meta Study: Advertising Platform Drove $550 Billion in Economic Activity, Created 3.4 Million Jobs

A study released by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta claims that the tech company’s AI-driven advertising technologies have generated over half of a trillion dollars in economic activity and created 3.4 million jobs in 2024.

Joel Kaplan, the chief global affairs officer for Meta, said in a release that the company’s ad technologies have helped millions of businesses to reach new customers and grow.

“In recent years, we’ve been improving the AI systems that power these tools to make them simpler and more efficient to use, and to ensure businesses get the best possible return for their ad dollars. Importantly, when the ads people see are better aligned to their interests, they have a better experience, too,” Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan said that Meta’s analysis found that their ad technologies have generated $550 billion in economic activity and 3.4 million jobs in 2024.

“These findings represent a 32.5% increase in economic activity and a 10% increase in jobs compared to an identical study conducted in 2022. Currently, more than 35 million businesses in the United States use Facebook and Instagram to grow their operations every month, with more than 2 million American businesses advertising monthly across our apps to reach customers,” Kaplan continued.

Meta said in its release that their AI-based advertising tools generate significant returns for advertisers:

This study also assessed the impact of our new AI-driven advertising tools and found that they drive a 22% improvement in return on ad spend for advertisers. This means that for every dollar U.S. advertisers spend with Meta, they see a $4.52 return when they use our new AI-driven advertising tools. Of course, advertisers that don’t use these new AI-driven tools also see gains from advertising on our platforms, with each ad dollar generating an average of $3.71 in revenues. These figures are grounded in a large-scale randomized controlled trial that replicated methods established in partnership with UC Berkeley and was published with the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“We want businesses in the U.S. and around the world to have equal and timely access to these types of AI tools and other innovations in order to have fair opportunities to thrive and compete in the global market. Because when businesses and economies do well, the people who power them ultimately do well, too,” Meta concluded in its release.

Meta is joining the parade of big tech giants touting their contributions to the American economy under Donald Trump. Nvidia and Apple are just two of the other Silicon Valley powerhouse companies that have recently announced significant investments in the American economy.

While Meta touts the economic benefits of its ad technology, it is also locked in a fierce antitrust case with the FTC centered on its acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.

