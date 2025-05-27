U. of California Study Finds 35% Jump in Depression Symptoms for Pre-Teens Using Social Media

A new study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has found that increased social media use among pre-teens is associated with a massive 35 percent rise in symptoms of depression.

KTVU reports that a study conducted by researchers at UCSF has shed light on the potential mental health risks associated with social media use among pre-teens. The study, published Wednesday in the prestigious journals JAMA and the Lancet, revealed that pre-teens who increased their social media use experienced an average 35 percent increase in symptoms of depression.

Dr. Jason Nagata, a pediatrician and associate professor at UCSF, led the research team that followed 12,000 9-year-olds for four years, assessing their social media habits and mental well-being. The study found that at the beginning of the research, the average social media time was a mere seven minutes per day. However, by the end of the four-year period, the children were spending an average of 73 minutes per day on social media platforms.

Alarmingly, the study discovered that two-thirds of the children had underage social media accounts by the age of 12, with the most popular platforms being TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. This revelation highlights the prevalence of children circumventing the minimum age requirement of 13 set by social media companies.

Dr. Nagata emphasized the importance of sleep for growth, development, mental health, and attention at school, noting that the study found the most active time of phone use for the children was right before bedtime. This finding raises concerns about the potential impact of social media use on sleep patterns and overall well-being.

The study makes a strong case for the strict social media ban on children currently being considered in Texas. The law would put the onus on Apple and Google to control the download of social media apps by children until they reach an appropriate age.

While social media can have positive effects on children’s lives, such as facilitating communication with friends, the study’s results underscore the need for parents to engage in open discussions with their children about responsible social media use. The American Pediatric Association provides resources on its website to help families create a family media use plan and foster healthy habits.

