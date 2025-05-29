Former CNN Hack Says Political Obsession Is Driving America ‘Crazy’ After His Tesla Was Defaced

Former CNN contributor Chris Cillizza’s Tesla was defaced with a sign reading “Musk is a Nazi” during his son’s soccer tournament, prompting him to reflect on the increasing politicization of everyday products and its impact on American society.

In a recent Substack post, former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza shared an incident involving his Tesla being defaced with a sign reading “Musk is a Nazi.” The incident occurred over the weekend while Cillizza was attending his son’s soccer tournament. The leftist used this experience as a springboard to discuss the growing trend of politicizing everyday products and how it is “making us crazy” and deepening the political divide in the United States.

Cillizza reflected on his journey since purchasing his Tesla approximately five years ago. He noted that owning an electric vehicle was once seen as a symbol of being an “enviro-liberal-wacko-communist,” but now, it is perceived by some leftist lunatics as a symbol of the right. This shift in perception led him to question the validity of ascribing political meaning to products in the first place.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte summarized Cillizza’s career when he was booted from CNN in 2022:

Cillizza was an on-air contributor. He also had his very own vertical at CNN.com, something called The Point (which never had one). The whole Cillizza experiment felt like CNN’s way of bragging about how it had too much money. Honestly, if you were to create in a lab a perfect example of the shallow, insulated, dishonest, dumb, inexperienced, low-testosterone, clannish, gutless man-boys who infest the corporate media, you’d get Chris Cillizza. Other than being a monkey for the corporate media’s talking point organ, Cillizza is utterly useless. He has never published or uttered a word I found insightful, illuminating, or even thoughtful. Instead, he is the corporate media’s stenographer, a narrative pusher, the furthest thing from “his own man” not named Brian Stelter.

The political commentator referenced the backlash he faced after visiting Chick-Fil-A, with some of his followers accusing him of supporting anti-LGBT causes. Cillizza clarified that his decision to eat at the restaurant was based on his enjoyment of the food and not a desire to send a message to the gay community. Chick-Fil-A has surrendered to the woke mob as previously documented by Breitbart News,

Cillizza also refuted the notion that being a patron of a company equates to endorsing its politics, an argument often made by critics of public figures like Elon Musk. He stated, “If your bar is that you never interact with or buy anything from a company whose founder has taken a position with which you disagree or which has donated to a cause you don’t support, I find it very hard to believe you are going to make any purchases ever.”

Cillizza also highlighted the reality that large corporations tend to prioritize profitability over always doing what is considered “right.” He warned against the obsession with turning every aspect of life into a political statement, emphasizing that this mindset is driving people further away from recognizing their common humanity.

